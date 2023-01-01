Augur (REP) Price Tops $4.34 on Top Exchanges

Augur (REP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Augur has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Augur token can now be purchased for $4.34 or 0.00026080 BTC on popular exchanges. Augur has a total market cap of $47.76 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002767 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.67 or 0.00461030 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000192 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.02909544 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.82 or 0.29501210 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Augur
