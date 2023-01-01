Augustine Asset Management Inc. Has $1.33 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 0.9% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $254.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

