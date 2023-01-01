Augustine Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Compass Point dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.06.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

