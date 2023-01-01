Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,200 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 856,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Autolus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.72. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AUTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,551.06% and a negative return on equity of 68.14%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 3,039,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 204,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 55,281 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 113,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.