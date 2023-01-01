Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avnet (NYSE:AVT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
Avnet Trading Down 0.2 %
Avnet stock opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 5.82. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.
About Avnet
Further Reading
