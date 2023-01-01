Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Short Interest Down 32.3% in December

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the November 30th total of 219,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 754,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Insider Activity

In other Axcella Health news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,658,536 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,105,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,918.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Axcella Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 22,007 shares in the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcella Health Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXLA shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Axcella Health stock remained flat at $0.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. Axcella Health has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axcella Health

(Get Rating)

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. Its lead product candidates include AXA1665, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy recurrence; and AXA1125 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for Long COVID therapy for patients.

Read More

