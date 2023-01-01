Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBDO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.58. 6,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Banco Bradesco has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 22,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

