Bancor Price Tops $0.36 (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $59.10 million and $30.09 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002185 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bancor has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013581 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00037544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00018169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00226951 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 162,429,257 tokens. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 162,523,539.81641078. The last known price of Bancor is 0.36677986 USD and is up 12.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 327 active market(s) with $40,252,377.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bancor.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.