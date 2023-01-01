Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Oppenheimer

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.91.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.12 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $265.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $725,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $786,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 82,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

