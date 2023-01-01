Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Brown & Brown worth $9,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on BRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

