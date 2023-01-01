Bar Harbor Wealth Management Buys 132 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 42.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 32.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 132,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 32,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 535.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 395.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASR stock opened at $232.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

