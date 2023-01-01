Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $2.07 Million Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 35,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.7 %

AVB opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.25 and a 200 day moving average of $186.61. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.72.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.