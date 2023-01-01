Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $2.54 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,482 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan purchased 48,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.52. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

