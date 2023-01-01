Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 51,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 712,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,511,000 after buying an additional 65,680 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 240,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

Bank of America stock opened at $33.12 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

