Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 19,286 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,873 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,286 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management owned about 0.44% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

