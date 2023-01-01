Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 474,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,364 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Bankshares comprises 1.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares were worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 56.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BHB. StockNews.com raised shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $32.04 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $38.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

