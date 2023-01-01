Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 218 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.6% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 72,309 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,295 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 53,530 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 88,253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on COST shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST opened at $456.50 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.14.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

