Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 58,331 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,331 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.