Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 819 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 97,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stephens began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.38.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $263.53 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.24. The company has a market capitalization of $193.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.