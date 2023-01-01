Barclays Reiterates €25.00 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €18.64 ($19.83) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.79. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

