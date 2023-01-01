Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $132.41 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000255 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $132.41 million and $1.62 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,196.15 or 0.07225681 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00064988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00056815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023860 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007586 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001521 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

