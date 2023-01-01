Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Short Interest Update

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the November 30th total of 8,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 853,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $3,157,243.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares in the company, valued at $309,937,642.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares in the company, valued at $310,841,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 67.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bentley Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

BSY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The company had a trading volume of 696,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,446. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $49.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.65, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

