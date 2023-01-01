Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $18.86 million and $114,981.08 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00111048 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00188169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037232 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000320 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

