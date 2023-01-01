BITICA COIN (BDCC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.73 Million

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $133,061.67 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00013811 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00037470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00036981 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018103 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00226989 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.09155145 USD and is down -7.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $131,575.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

