BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance
BTZ opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.08.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.
Read More
