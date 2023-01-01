BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Down 46.2% in December

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the November 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 316,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

BTZ opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $15.08.

Get BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 729,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth $2,867,000.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.