Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Decreased by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $230,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $352,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $883,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Blackstone by 2.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.19. 3,908,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,623,866. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $138.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.65.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.