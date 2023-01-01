bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU) Short Interest Update

bleuacacia ltd (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the November 30th total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of bleuacacia

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLEU. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in bleuacacia during the 1st quarter worth about $7,788,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,800,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bleuacacia in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,844,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bleuacacia by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 963,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after buying an additional 563,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

bleuacacia Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of bleuacacia stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,985. bleuacacia has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

About bleuacacia

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail.

