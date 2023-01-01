Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 876,300 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the November 30th total of 609,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Blucora Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.53. 415,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,717. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Blucora has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $27.50.

Insider Activity at Blucora

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Blucora will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Blucora news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blucora by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Blucora during the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Blucora by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 186,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 73,033 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,977 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Blucora by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 64,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Stories

