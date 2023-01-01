BlueArk (BRK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $36.81 Million

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 1st. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a total market capitalization of $36.81 million and $578,244.25 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00108777 USD and is down -18.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $657,823.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

