BNB Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $245.03 or 0.01476462 BTC on popular exchanges. BNB has a total market capitalization of $39.20 billion and $282.67 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,964,572 coins. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,964,667.4671493 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 244.13780127 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1164 active market(s) with $322,978,124.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

