Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $152.23 Million

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Bone ShibaSwap has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $152.23 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bone ShibaSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00005317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap was first traded on July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 229,930,889 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,365,374 tokens. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official website is www.shibatoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 229,930,888.64529708 with 162,047,608.7242947 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.87770348 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,729,482.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

