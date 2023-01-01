Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.20.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance
Shares of BAH opened at $104.52 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 43.65%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
