Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bouygues from €43.00 ($45.74) to €42.00 ($44.68) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America cut Bouygues from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bouygues from €33.00 ($35.11) to €32.00 ($34.04) in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.33.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of BOUYF opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $37.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.79.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

