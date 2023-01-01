Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC) Short Interest Up 33.3% in December

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Broad Capital Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRAC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Broad Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of Broad Capital Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,583,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 98,966 shares during the period. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broad Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Broad Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Broad Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the general aviation and aerospace industry, and the unmanned aircraft systems and advanced air mobility industries in the United States and internationally.

