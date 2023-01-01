Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Boosted by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $559.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $672.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $519.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $505.98.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.