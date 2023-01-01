Brokerages Set Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Target Price at $67.33

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

BAX opened at $50.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.67. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -24.58%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in Baxter International by 73.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

