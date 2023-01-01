Brokerages Set International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Target Price at $122.63

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.63.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFF. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $149.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,925,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $174,911,000 after acquiring an additional 86,537 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,937,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 59,966 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE IFF opened at $104.84 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $83.14 and a twelve month high of $151.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 13.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -47.09%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

