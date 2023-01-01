Brokerages Set ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) PT at $34.16

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.16.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 38.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 68.64%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

See Also

