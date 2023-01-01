BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

BSQUARE Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.13 on Friday. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BSQUARE

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. ( NASDAQ:BSQR Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.