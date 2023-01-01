Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Short Interest Up 45.1% in December

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of BBW stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,992. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. The stock has a market cap of $351.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 92,938 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $2,077,164.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,442,674 shares in the company, valued at $32,243,763.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,708 shares of company stock worth $5,446,563 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 55.8% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 313.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 62.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

