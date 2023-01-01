Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Zelman & Associates cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $64.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $62.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

