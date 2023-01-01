Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,937 ($35.45).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.42) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.69), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($330,696.78).

Bunzl Stock Down 1.3 %

Bunzl Company Profile

Shares of Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,759 ($33.30) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,058.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,930.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,884.91. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 2,542 ($30.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

