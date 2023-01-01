CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Down 35.6% in December

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the November 30th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Stock Performance

CAIAF opened at $32.20 on Friday. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immo is a real estate company with its headquarters in Vienna and branch offices in seven countries of Central Europe. Its core business involves leasing, managing and developing high-quality office buildings. The company covers the entire value chain in the field of commercial real estate, based on a high degree of in-house construction expertise.

