Cadiz Inc. (CDZIP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on January 17th

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Cadiz Trading Up 22.4 %

NASDAQ CDZIP opened at $14.56 on Friday. Cadiz has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $18.31.

Get Cadiz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan P. Kennedy acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,950 shares in the company, valued at $168,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 84,905 shares of company stock valued at $192,116.

About Cadiz

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.