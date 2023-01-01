Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 7.2 %
NASDAQ:CALT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $502.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.49.
Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.
About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.