Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:CALT traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,453. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $10.82 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $502.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.81. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 168.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The business had revenue of $24.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 million. Analysts predict that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

