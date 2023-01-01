Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$156.39.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$149.50 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

CNR stock opened at C$160.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$109.03 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$165.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$137.26 and a 1 year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0699997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total transaction of C$1,561,341.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

