Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,058,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises approximately 2.7% of Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $70,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.82 on Friday, reaching $74.59. 1,309,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,072. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

