Canal Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 203.8% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brad W. Beckham sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.78, for a total value of $3,818,283.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 644 shares in the company, valued at $537,598.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,327 shares of company stock worth $21,871,058 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $844.03 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $870.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $830.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $741.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

