Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 83 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.49. The stock has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

