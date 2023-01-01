Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,960,176 shares of company stock worth $94,048,890 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Down 2.1 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

BAM opened at $28.67 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.66.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.